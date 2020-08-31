Pakistan International Airlines from mid-September 2020 plans to resume scheduled service on Lahore – Bahrain route, previously served until June 2017. From 17SEP20, PIA will be operating this route once weekly with Airbus A320 aircraft.
PK175 LHE2230 – 2359BAH 32A 4
PK176 BAH0100 – 0635LHE 32A 5
Pakistan International to resume Lahore – Bahrain from mid-Sep 2020
