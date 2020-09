Saudia NW20 International operation changes as of 03SEP20

Saudia in this week’s schedule update further adjusted planned International operation for winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Latest adjustment as of 03SEP20 sees additional routes being cancelled, as schedules and flight options being removed from the system.



Additional changes remain highly likely, including possible service restoration.



Abha – Cairo Service cancelled in NW20

Dammam – Cairo Service cancelled in NW20

Dammam – Dhaka Service cancelled in NW20

Dammam – Dubai Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Abu Dhabi Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

Jeddah – Addis Ababa Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A330Regional operating

Jeddah – Amman Reduce from 12 to 4 weekly, A320 operating

Jeddah – Bangalore Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Beirut Reduce from 8 to 3 weekly, A320/330Regional operating

Jeddah – Borg el Arab Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Chennai Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Colombo – Male – Riyadh Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Delhi Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Dhaka Reduce from 11 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Jeddah – Dubai Reduce from 6 to 2 daily, 787-9/-10 operating

Jeddah – Erbil Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Guangzhou Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 787-9 operating

Jeddah – Hyderabad Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Islamabad Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Jeddah – Jakarta 3 daily 777-300ER (no changes)

Jeddah – Johannesburg Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Karachi Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Jeddah – Khartoum Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A330Regional operating

Jeddah – Kochi Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Kozhikode Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating

Jeddah – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 19 to 17 weekly, 787-10 operating

Jeddah – Lahore Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Lucknow Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Manila 7 weekly 777-300ER (no changes)

Jeddah – Mauritius Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Multan Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Mumbai Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Muscat Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Nairobi Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Peshawar Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Sharm el Sheikh Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

Jeddah – Singapore Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Tunis Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Borg el Arab Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Cairo Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Dubai Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Islamabad Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Jakarta 4 weekly 777-300ER (no changes)

Madinah – Karachi Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly 787-9 (no changes)

Madinah – Lahore Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Abu Dhabi Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Riyadh – Addis Ababa Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Amman Reduce from 12 to 4 weekly, A320/321 operating

Riyadh – Bangalore Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Beirut Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A320/330Regional operating

Riyadh – Borg el Arab Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Cairo Reduce from 17 to 14 weekly, A330Regional operating

Riyadh – Chennai Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Delhi Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Dhaka Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Riyadh – Dubai Reduce from 6 to 1 daily, 787-10 operating

Riyadh – Geneva 2 weekly A320 (no changes)

Riyadh – Guangzhou Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 787-9 operating

Riyadh – Hyderabad Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Islamabad Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Jakarta 3 weekly 777-300ER (no changes)

Riyadh – Karachi Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Khartoum Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330Regional operating

Riyadh – Kochi Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Kozhikode Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Kuala Lumpur 4 weekly 787-9 (no changes)

Riyadh – Lahore Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Lucknow Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Manila Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Riyadh – Mumbai Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Peshawar Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Sharm el Sheikh Reduced from 7 to 3 weekly, A320 operating



Previously reported changes:

Jeddah – Amsterdam Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly. This route currently only available for booking in following fare classes: J / C / D / I / Y

Jeddah – Ankara Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Athens Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Bahrain Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

Jeddah – Cairo Reduce from 5 to 2 daily, A330Regional operating

Jeddah – Casablanca Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-10 operating

Jeddah – Frankfurt Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Geneva Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating

Jeddah – Istanbul Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, A330Regional operating

Jeddah – Kuwait City Reduce from 9 to 4 weekly, A320/330neo operating

Jeddah – London Heathrow Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER replaces previously filed 787-10

Jeddah – Los Angeles Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Madrid Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Manchester Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Milan Malpensa Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Munich Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – New York JFK Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Jeddah – Paris CDG Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-10 operating

Jeddah – Rome Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Vienna Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Washington Dulles Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Madinah – Ankara Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Istanbul Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Kuwait City Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Ankara Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Bahrain Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

Riyadh – Casablanca Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Frankfurt Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Istanbul Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330Regional operating

Riyadh – Kuwait City Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A320 operating

Riyadh – London Heathrow Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Milan Malpensa Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Munich Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – New York JFK Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Riyadh – Paris CDG Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Rome Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating

Riyadh – Washington Dulles Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating