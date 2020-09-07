British Airways W20/S21 new 4-class 777-300ER operations as of 04SEP20

British Airways in last week’s schedule update begin to display aircraft code 77W, representing the airline’s new 4-class 777-300ER aircraft (configuration F8J76W40Y130). Normally the airline lists Boeing 777-200ER/-300ER aircraft under aircraft code “777”.



For winter 2020/21 season, the new 4-class 777-300ER aircraft is scheduled to operate following routes.



London Heathrow – Hong Kong 4 of 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Los Angeles BA281/280 2 of 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Male 3 weekly (4 weekly from 05DEC20)

London Heathrow – New York JFK BA115/176



The airline’s preliminary Northern summer 2021 season tentatively sees the re-configured 777-300ER serving New York and Riyadh. Additional changes will be filed in the next few months.



London Heathrow – New York JFK

BA175/112 Daily

BA173/116 Daily

BA115/176 Day x46



London Heathrow – Riyadh 3 of 7 weekly