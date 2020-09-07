Israir starting this week introduces Tel Aviv – Chania service, on board ATR72 aircraft. Operating on scheduled charter basis, service operates from 09SEP20 to 26SEP20, twice weekly.
Operational schedule below is effective from the week of 07SEP20, as operational schedule varies on Wednesdays.
6H551 TLV1030 – 1330CHQ ATR 6
6H551 TLV1440 – 1740CHQ ATR 3
6H552 CHQ1430 – 1715TLV ATR 6
6H552 CHQ1840 – 2125TLV ATR 3
Israir adds Chania scheduled charters in Sep 2020
Posted
Israir starting this week introduces Tel Aviv – Chania service, on board ATR72 aircraft. Operating on scheduled charter basis, service operates from 09SEP20 to 26SEP20, twice weekly.