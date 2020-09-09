SAS closes Copenhagen – London Stansted reservations from Oct 2020

SAS in recent inventory update filed changes for Copenhagen – London Stansted service. Between 04OCT20 and 27MAR21, reservation for London Stansted is no longer available. Schedule on/after 28MAR21 for summer 2021 season is not available.



Previously filed schedule during winter season (25OCT20 – 27MAR21) as follows.



SK519 CPH1220 – 1315STN 32N x7

SK519 CPH1310 – 1405STN 32N 7



SK520 STN1400 – 1650CPH 32N x7

SK520 STN1445 – 1735CPH 32N 7