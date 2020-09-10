Virgin Atlantic W20 Caribbean frequency additions

Virgin Atlantic during winter 2020/21 season plans to increase frequencies on selected Caribbean market, scheduled from late-December 2020. Planned Increase includes the following.
London Heathrow – Montego Bay eff 23DEC20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly. Additional service operated by Boeing 787-9
VS165 LHR1130 – 1640MBJ 789 36
VS165 LHR1130 – 1640MBJ 333 257
VS166 MBJ1905 – 0855+1LHR 789 36
VS166 MBJ1905 – 0855+1LHR 333 257
Manchester – Bridgetown eff 23DEC20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly (Day 3), 5 weekly (Day 7) from 03JAN21. Additional service operated by A330-300
VS077 MAN1230 – 1735BGI 333 37
VS077 MAN1330 – 1835BGI 332 4
VS077 MAN1410 – 1915BGI 332 16
VS078 BGI1940 – 0820+1MAN 333 37
VS078 BGI2105 – 0935+1MAN 332 4
VS078 BGI2145 – 1015+1MAN 332 16
