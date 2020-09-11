KLM NW20 Suriname service adjustment as of 10SEP20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines yesterday (10SEP20) filed additional changes for Suriname, as the airline removed 5th weekly Amsterdam – Paramaribo flight for Northern winter 2020/21 season. Earlier this week, the Skyteam member’s initial schedule update displays 4 of 5 weekly flights switching from Boeing 747-400 to 787-10 Dreamliner.

KL713 AMS1120 – 1640PBM 781 x357
KL714 PBM1935 – 0830+1AMS 781 x357