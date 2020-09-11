KLM Royal Dutch Airlines yesterday (10SEP20) filed additional changes for Suriname, as the airline removed 5th weekly Amsterdam – Paramaribo flight for Northern winter 2020/21 season. Earlier this week, the Skyteam member’s initial schedule update displays 4 of 5 weekly flights switching from Boeing 747-400 to 787-10 Dreamliner.
KL713 AMS1120 – 1640PBM 781 x357
KL714 PBM1935 – 0830+1AMS 781 x357
KLM NW20 Suriname service adjustment as of 10SEP20
