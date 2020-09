AeroMexico Sep/Oct 2020 International operations as of 11SEP20

AeroMexico as of 11SEP20 updated planned International operation for the remainder of Northern summer 2020 season, effective until 24OCT20. Planned operation for the period of 20SEP20 – 24OCT20 as follows.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



Guadalajara – Chicago O’Hare 4 weekly

Guadalajara – Fresno 3 weekly

Guadalajara – Los Angeles 7 weekly until 30SEP20

Guadalajara – Sacramento 3 weekly (5 weekly from 06OCT20)

Guadalajara – San Francisco eff 01OCT20 3 weekly

Mexico City – Amsterdam 3 weekly

Mexico City – Bogota eff 01OCT20 5 weekly

Mexico City – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 01OCT20 2 weekly

Mexico City – Chicago O’Hare 9 weekly

Mexico City – Denver 3 weekly

Mexico City – Guatemala City eff 03OCT20 3 weekly

Mexico City – Houston 7 weekly

Mexico City – Las Vegas 2 weekly

Mexico City – Lima eff 16OCT20 3 weekly

Mexico City – Madrid 7 weekly

Mexico City – Medellin eff 02OCT20 3 weekly

Mexico City – Miami 6 weekly (10 weekly from 01OCT20)

Mexico City – Montreal 3 weekly

Mexico City – Orlando 4 weekly

Mexico City – Paris CDG 4 weekly (5 weekly from 01OCT20)

Mexico City – Quito 4 weekly (5 weekly from 01OCT20)

Mexico City – San Antonio 9 weekly

Mexico City – San Francisco 5 weekly

Mexico City – San Jose (Costa Rica) eff 01OCT20 3 weekly

Mexico City – San Pedro Sula eff 05OCT20 2 weekly

Mexico City – Santo Domingo 3 weekly (4 weekly from 05OCT20)

Mexico City – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 5 weekly (6 weekly from 01OCT20)

Mexico City – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly (3 weekly from 07OCT20)

Mexico City – Toronto 3 weekly

Mexico City – Vancouver 3 weekly