Eastern Airways increases Teesside – Belfast City service from Oct 2020

Eastern Airways from October 2020 is increasing Teesside – Belfast City service, with the scheduling of 9 weekly flights, instead of 5. The new service will commence on 05OCT20, on board Jetstream J41 aircraft.
T37740 MME0730 – 0830BHD J41 x567
T37748 MME1300 – 1400BHD J41 7
T37744 MME1620 – 1720BHD J41 x367
T37741 BHD0910 – 1010MME J41 x567
T37745 BHD1805 – 1905MME J41 x367
T37749 BHD1910 – 2010MME J41 7
