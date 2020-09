Lufthansa S21 Short-Haul network additions as of 16SEP20

Lufthansa yesterday (16SEP20) announced short-haul network additions from Frankfurt, including service resumptions. Planned short-haul network addition in summer 2021 mainly focusing on vacation destinations.



Frankfurt – Chania eff 01APR21 2 weekly A320 (3 weekly from 13MAY21)

Frankfurt – Corfu eff 04APR21 1 weekly A320 (2 weekly from 05MAY21)

Frankfurt – Djerba eff 03APR21 1 weekly A320 (Previously served until October 1983, 1 weekly 737)

Frankfurt – Hurghada eff 03APR21 1 weekly A320

Frankfurt – Jerez de la Frontera eff 28MAR21 2 weekly A320 (Previously served in July/August 2013)

Frankfurt – Kavala eff 04MAY21 2 weekly A320

Frankfurt – Kos eff 02APR21 2 weekly A320 (3 weekly from 14MAY21)

Frankfurt – Lamezia Terme eff 03APR21 2 weekly A320

Frankfurt – Mykonos eff 04MAY21 2 weekly A320

Frankfurt – Paphos eff 29MAR21 2 weekly A320

Frankfurt – Preveza eff 02MAY21 1 weekly A320 (2 weekly from 18MAY21)

Frankfurt – Rijeka eff 08MAY21 1 weekly A320

Frankfurt – Varna eff 01MAY21 2 weekly A320

Following routes will be maintained in summer 2021:

Frankfurt – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 2 weekly A320

Frankfurt – Tenerife South 2 weekly A320