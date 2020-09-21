LAM Mozambique extends Lisbon service until mid-Jan 2021

LAM Mozambique in recent schedule update extended Portugal schedule into January 2021, which sees the airline continue to operate Lisbon – Maputo route in the first half of Northern winter 2020/21 season. Leased Airbus A330-300 aircraft operates this route once weekly, currently scheduled until 14JAN21. Following schedule effective 29OCT20 – 17DEC20.



TM7703 LIS1900 – 0725+1MPM 333 4

TM7704 MPM2355 – 0845+1LIS 333 5



Additional flight also scheduled from Lisbon on 03JAN21 and 10JAN21, Maputo on 04JAN21 and 11JAN21.