Cambodia Angkor Air adds Zhengzhou service in Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Cambodia Angkor Air in October 2020 plans to launch new route to Mainland China, with the scheduling of Phnom Penh – Zhengzhou route. Effective from 05OCT20, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route on Mondays.

K6894 PNH1325 – 1830CGO 320 1
K6895 CGO1930 – 2250PNH 320 1