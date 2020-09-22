Cambodia Angkor Air in October 2020 plans to launch new route to Mainland China, with the scheduling of Phnom Penh – Zhengzhou route. Effective from 05OCT20, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route on Mondays.
K6894 PNH1325 – 1830CGO 320 1
K6895 CGO1930 – 2250PNH 320 1
Cambodia Angkor Air adds Zhengzhou service in Oct 2020
Posted
Cambodia Angkor Air in October 2020 plans to launch new route to Mainland China, with the scheduling of Phnom Penh – Zhengzhou route. Effective from 05OCT20, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route on Mondays.