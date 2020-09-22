Ukraine International Airlines plans New York regular service resumption in Dec 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Ukraine International Airlines in recent schedule update plans to resume regular scheduled service to New York during winter season. Current schedule and reservation list the airline to operate Kyiv Borispil – Reykjavik Keflavik – New York JFK routing, on board Boeing 737-900ER aircraft. The twice weekly flights to operate form 09DEC20, and it does not have traffic rights for Reykjavik on PS231/232.

PS231 KBP1000 – 1315KEF1415 – 1535JFK 73J 37
PS232 JFK2210 – 0840+1KEF0940+1 – 1630+1KBP 73J 37


Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

The World Routes Economic Impact Study highlights the long-term effects hosts have benefited from on their economy, tourism activity and city's airports.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.