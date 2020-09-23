Emirates NW20 Operation changes as of 0900GMT 23SEP20

Emirates this week continues to filed changes to Northern winter 2020/21 season, effective 25OCT20 – 27MAR21. As of 0900GMT 23SEP20, latest adjustment includes the following.



Additional changes to be filed in the next few weeks.



Dubai – Amsterdam Reduce from 19 weekly 777-300ER/A380 to 7 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: A380 from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Beijing Capital eff 01JAN21 Service resumption, reduce from 2 to 1 daily. 777-300ER replaces A380

Dubai – Boston Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 6 weekly from 02DEC20)

Dubai – Cairo Reduce from 25 weekly to following, 777-300ER/A380 operating (A380 operates 4 weekly)

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 17 weekly

01DEC20 – 31JAN21 21 weekly

eff 01FEB21 Service returns to 25 weekly, instead of 01DEC20 (Previously not covered)



Dubai – Chennai Reduce from 21 to 8 weekly (14 weekly from 01JAN21), 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 14 weekly for entire NW20)

Dubai – Frankfurt 777-300ER replaces 777/A380 for entire winter season. Reduce from 21 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 12 weekly

eff 01DEC20 14 weekly (Previous plan: 2 of 14 weekly operated by A380)



Dubai – Geneva Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (4 weekly from 01DEC20 instead of previously listed 5), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Hong Kong Nonstop terminator service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: resumes from 01DEC20, reduce from 3 to 1 daily)

Dubai – Hyderabad Reduce from 21 to 8 weekly (14 weekly from 31DEC20), 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 14 weekly for entire NW20)

Dubai – Istanbul eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 11 weekly)

Dubai – Jeddah Reduce from 3 daily A380 to 1 daily 777-300ER (2 daily A380 from 01DEC20. Airlineroute previously not specify the return of A380 service)

Dubai – Johannesburg Reduce from 28 weekly 777-300ER/A380 to 7 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: 5 weekly)

Dubai – Kochi 25OCT20 – 31DEC20 Reduce from 14 to 8 weekly, 777-200LR/-300ER operating

Dubai – Kolkata Reduce from 11 to 3 weekly (7 weekly from 01JAN21), 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 7 weekly for entire NW20)

Dubai – London Gatwick eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 3 daily A380 to 1 daily 777-300ER (Delayed service resumption was not highlighted on Airlineroute)

Overall service for London reduced from 77 weekly (11 daily) to 28 weekly in November, 40 weekly from 01DEC20.



Dubai – Lusaka – Harare Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 4 weekly from 03DEC20)

Dubai – Manchester Reduce from 21 weekly A380 to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 8 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: 6 weekly)

eff 01DEC20 14 weekly 777-300ER/A380 (A380 operates 10 weekly. Airlineroute previously listed as 11 weekly in error)



Dubai – Mauritius Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly 777-300ER (EK703/704)

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly 777-300ER (EK701/702; Previous plan: A380)



Dubai – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 2 daily A380 to 1 daily 777-300ER

Dubai – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 7 weekly to 4 weekly (Airlineroute previously listed as 5 weekly in error), 777-300ER operating (Originally scheduled as 11 weekly from 02DEC20, part of routine seasonal increase)

Dubai – Sydney Nonstop terminator service reduces from 7 weekly A380 to 5 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Sydney – Christchurch Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly, 777-300ER replaces A380

Dubai – Vienna Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER (Previously not mentioned, 5th weekly to be restored from 07DEC20 with A380)



Previously reported changes:

Dubai – Abuja Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Accra – Abidjan Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Adelaide 1 daily service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Addis Ababa Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Ahmedabad Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly, 777-200LR operating

Dubai – Algiers Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Amman Reduce from 21 to 10 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Athens 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Athens – Newark eff 02DEC20 Athens – Newark sector resumes, reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Auckland eff 03JAN21 Nonstop sector service resumption, reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-200LR

Dubai – Baghdad 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Bahrain Reduce from 4 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Bangalore Reduce from 24 to 14 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Bangkok eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, nonstop terminator service reduces from 3 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Bangkok – Hong Kong 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily

Dubai – Bangkok – Phnom Penh 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled

Dubai – Barcelona Nonstop terminator sector 14 weekly A380/777-300ER to 3 weekly 777-300ER (7 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Barcelona – Mexico City eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Dubai – Basra 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Beirut Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Birmingham Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Bologna Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Brisbane Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Brussels Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Budapest Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (4 weekly from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Cape Town Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (7 weekly from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Casablanca Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 02DEC20)

Dubai – Cebu – Clark – Dubai 1 daily 777-300ER

Dubai – Chicago O’Hare Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Colombo Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly (8 weekly from 01DEC20, 14 from 01FEB20). 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Conakry – Dakar – Dubai Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating (1 of 2 weekly operates in opposite direction)

Dubai – Copenhagen Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 5 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Dallas/Ft. Worth Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (6 weekly from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dammam Reduce from 4 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dar es Salaam Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Delhi Reduce from 4 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Denpasar eff 02JAN21 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Denpasar – Auckland Service cancelled in NW20. Denpasar – Auckland sector remains cancelled in NS21

Dubai – Dhaka Reduce from 28 to 10 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dublin Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Durban Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dusseldorf Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 5 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Edinburgh eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Dubai – Entebbe Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Fort Lauderdale 4 weekly service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Glasgow Reduce from 14 weekly A380/777-300ER to 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Guangzhou 1 daily A380

Dubai – Hamburg Reduce from 14 weekly A380/777-300ER to 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Hanoi Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Houston Reduce from 7 weekly 777-300ER to 3 weekly -200LR

Dubai – Islamabad 10 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen 1 daily service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce to 4 weekly)

Dubai – Jakarta Reduce from 14 to 6 weekly (10 weekly from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Kabul 1 daily 777-300ER

Dubai – Karachi Reduce from 5 to 3 daily (4 daily from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Khartoum Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 21 weekly A380 to 5 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Kuala Lumpur – Auckland 4 weekly 777-300ER until 31DEC20 (No traffic rights for Kuala Lumpur on EK448/449)

Dubai – Kuwait City Reduce from 6 to 2 daily (3 daily from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Lagos Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (5 weekly from 03FEB21), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Lahore 10 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Larnaca – Malta Larnaca – Malta sector cancelled permanently. Dubai – Larnaca sector reduced from 7 to 4 weekly for entire winter season

Dubai – Lisbon Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (5 weekly from 02DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – London Heathrow Reduce from 6 to 4 daily. 777-300ER/A380 operating. A380 to operate following flights:

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 EK003/004, EK001/002

eff 01DEC20 EK003/004, EK001/002, EK007/008



Dubai – London Stansted eff 02DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 14 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Los Angeles Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Luanda Reduce from 7 weekly 777-300ER to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01DEC20 3 weekly 777-200LR



Dubai – Lyon eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Madinah Service cancelled in NW20

Dubai – Madrid Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Mahe Island Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Male Nonstop terminator service reduces from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Male – Colombo 1 daily service cancelled in NW20

Dubai – Manila Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly (14 weekly from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Melbourne Nonstop terminator service reduces from 14 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Milan Malpensa

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 EK205/206 operating, 7 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01DEC20 EK091/092 reduces from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER replaces A380 (Overall Milan service reduces from 21 to 11 weekly)



Dubai – Milan Malpensa – New York JFK (EK205/206) eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, 5 of 7 weekly operated by 777-200LR, instead of -300ER

Dubai – Moscow Domodedovo Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly, A380 operating

Dubai – Mumbai Reduce from 5 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating (A380 removed in W20)

Dubai – Munich Reduce from 21 weekly A380 to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly 777-300ER/A380 (A380 operates 3 weekly)



Dubai – Muscat Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Newark 1 daily nonstop service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Newcastle eff 02DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – New York JFK Nonstop sector reduces from 2 daily A380 to 1 daily 777-300ER

Dubai – Nice eff 02DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Orlando Service cancelled until 01JUN21

Dubai – Osaka Kansai Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Oslo Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 26NOV20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Paris CDG Reduce from 3 to 2 daily. EK075/076 777-300ER replaces A380

Dubai – Perth Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 2 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Peshawar 5 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Phuket Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Originally scheduled as 14 weekly from 01DEC20, part of routing seasonal increase)

Dubai – Porto 4 weekly service cancelled in NW20

Dubai – Prague Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 4 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Santiago de Chile 3 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Riyadh Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Rome Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER (7 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – St. Petersburg 1 daily 777-300ER

Dubai – San Francisco Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-200LR (5 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly from 27JAN21)

Dubai – Seattle eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 weekly 777-300ER to 3 weekly -200LR

Dubai – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 6 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Sialkot 7 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Singapore Nonstop terminator service reduces from 21 weekly A380/777-300ER to 5 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Singapore – Melbourne 1 daily service remains closed for reservation

Dubai – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Tehran Imam Khomeini Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Thiruvananthapuram 7 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Tokyo Haneda 7 weekly 777-200LR/-300ER

Dubai – Tokyo Narita 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly. 777-300ER replaces A380 for entire winter season

Dubai – Toronto 5 weekly 777-300ER, replacing A380

Dubai – Tunis Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Venice Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Warsaw Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Washington Dulles Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Zurich Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 5 weekly 777-300ER