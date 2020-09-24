Vistara today (24SEP20) filed operational schedule for Delhi – London Heathrow service during winter 2020/21 season, effective from 25OCT20. The airline’s 4 weekly flights will move from overnight to early afternoon departure form Delhi, while London departure moves from afternoon to evening hours.
UK017 DEL1310 – 1715LHR 789 x246
UK018 LHR2050 – 1025+1DEL 789 x246
Vistara extends Delhi – London schedule into W20
