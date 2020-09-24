Emirates NW20 operation changes as of 1100GMT 24SEP20

Emirates in the last 24 hours continue to file adjust operational network for Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. As of 1100GMT 24SEP20, the airline has removed Dallas/Ft. Worth, Edinburgh, London Stansted, Mexico City, Newcastle, St. Petersburg, San Francisco and Tokyo Haneda from its winter schedule. These destinations are expected to resume as early as 28MAR21.
Latest adjustment as follows. Further changes remain likely.
Dubai – Baghdad Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 7 weekly from 01DEC20)
Dubai – Bangkok eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, nonstop terminator service reduces from 21 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER replaces A380 (Previous plan: 1 daily A380)
Dubai – Barcelona Nonstop terminator sector 14 weekly A380/777-300ER to 3 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly instead of 7 from 01DEC20)
Dubai – Barcelona – Mexico City Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: service resumes 01DEC20)
Dubai – Basra Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 5 weekly from 01DEC20)
Dubai – Beijing Capital eff 01JAN21 Service resumption, reduce from 14 to 1 weekly. 777-300ER replaces A380 (Previous plan: 1 daily)
Dubai – Bologna Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 4 weekly)
Dubai – Budapest Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 4 weekly from 01DEC20)
Dubai – Cape Town Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (4 weekly instead of 7 from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Cebu – Clark – Dubai Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Clark Nonstop terminator service maintained on/after 25OCT20, 5 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Dallas/Ft. Worth Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 6 weekly from 01DEC20)
Dubai – Dublin Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 7 weekly from 01DEC20)
Dubai – Durban Nonstop sector cancelled in NW20, service will operate via Johannesburg (see separate routing below; Previous plan: reduce from 7 to 4 weekly)
Dubai – Dusseldorf Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly from 10DEC20; Previous plan: 5 weekly)
Dubai – Edinburgh Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: 1 daily 777-300ER from 01DEC20)
Dubai – Frankfurt 777-300ER replaces 777/A380 for entire winter season. Reduce from 21 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 12 weekly
eff 01DEC20 13 weekly (Previous plan: 14 weekly)
Dubai – Guangzhou Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, A380 operating (Previous plan: 7 weekly)
Dubai – Hamburg Reduce from 14 weekly A380/777-300ER to 2 weekly 777-300ER (3 weekly from 23NOV20, 4 from 04DEC20; Previous plan: 4 weekly in Nov)
Dubai – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen eff 02DEC20 Reservation restored, reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Jakarta Reduce from 14 to 6 weekly (11 weekly instead of 10 from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Johannesburg – Durban – Dubai New triangle routing, 3 weekly 777-300ER (Overall service for Johannesburg becomes 10 weekly instead of 7)
EK775 DXB0440 – 1055JNB1235 – 1345DUR1515 – 0135+1DXB 77W 467
Dubai – Karachi Reduce from 5 to 3 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – London Stansted Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 14 to 5 weekly from 02DEC20)
Overall service for London reduced from 77 weekly (11 daily) to 28 weekly in November, 35 weekly instead of 40 from 01DEC20.
Dubai – Lyon eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 4 weekly)
Dubai – Manchester Reduce from 21 weekly A380 to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 8 weekly 777-300ER
eff 01DEC20 10 weekly 777-300ER/A380 (A380 operates 6 weekly; Previous plan: 14 weekly)
Dubai – Mauritius Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 weekly 777-300ER (EK703/704; Previous plan: 4 weekly)
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly 777-300ER (EK701/702)
Dubai – Milan Malpensa
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 EK205/206 operating, 7 weekly 777-300ER
eff 01DEC20 EK091/092 reduces from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER replaces A380 (Previous plan: 4 weekly; Overall Milan service reduces from 21 to 8 weekly instead of 10)
Dubai – Milan Malpensa – New York JFK (EK205/206) eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-200LR replaces -300ER (Previous plan: 7 weekly)
Dubai – Munich Reduce from 21 weekly A380 to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly 777-300ER
eff 01DEC20 6 weekly 777-300ER/A380 (A380 operates 2 weekly; Previous plan: 7 weekly incl. 3 weekly with A380)
Dubai – Newcastle Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 7 to 5 weekly from 02DEC20)
Dubai – Rome Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly instead of 7 from 01DEC20)
Dubai – St. Petersburg Service cancelled in NW20 (Previously 7 weekly flights restored and available for reservation)
Dubai – San Francisco Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-200LR, 5 weekly from 01DEC20)
Dubai – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 2 daily A380 to 1 weekly 777-300ER (2 weekly from 07JAN21; Previous plan: 1 daily)
Dubai – Tokyo Haneda Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: 7 weekly)
Previously reported adjustment:
Dubai – Abuja Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Accra – Abidjan Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Adelaide 1 daily service cancelled permanently
Dubai – Addis Ababa Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Ahmedabad Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly, 777-200LR operating
Dubai – Algiers Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Amman Reduce from 21 to 10 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Amsterdam Reduce from 19 weekly 777-300ER/A380 to 7 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Athens 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Athens – Newark eff 02DEC20 Athens – Newark sector resumes, reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Auckland eff 03JAN21 Nonstop sector service resumption, reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-200LR
Dubai – Bahrain Reduce from 4 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Bangalore Reduce from 24 to 14 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Bangkok – Hong Kong 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily
Dubai – Bangkok – Phnom Penh 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled
Dubai – Beirut Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Birmingham Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Boston Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Brisbane Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Brussels Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Cairo Reduce from 25 weekly to following, 777-300ER/A380 operating (A380 operates 4 weekly)
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 17 weekly
01DEC20 – 31JAN21 21 weekly
eff 01FEB21 Service returns to 25 weekly, instead of 01DEC20
Dubai – Casablanca Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 02DEC20)
Dubai – Chennai Reduce from 21 to 8 weekly (14 weekly from 01JAN21), 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Chicago O’Hare Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Colombo Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly (8 weekly from 01DEC20, 14 from 01FEB20). 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Conakry – Dakar – Dubai Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating (1 of 2 weekly operates in opposite direction)
Dubai – Copenhagen Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 5 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Dammam Reduce from 4 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Dar es Salaam Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Delhi Reduce from 4 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Denpasar eff 02JAN21 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Denpasar – Auckland Service cancelled in NW20. Denpasar – Auckland sector remains cancelled in NS21
Dubai – Dhaka Reduce from 28 to 10 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Entebbe Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Fort Lauderdale 4 weekly service cancelled permanently
Dubai – Geneva Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (4 weekly from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Glasgow Reduce from 14 weekly A380/777-300ER to 4 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Hanoi Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Hong Kong Nonstop terminator service cancelled in NW20
Dubai – Houston Reduce from 7 weekly 777-300ER to 3 weekly -200LR
Dubai – Hyderabad Reduce from 21 to 8 weekly (14 weekly from 31DEC20), 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Islamabad 10 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Istanbul eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Jeddah Reduce from 3 daily A380 to 1 daily 777-300ER (2 daily A380 from 01DEC20)
Dubai – Johannesburg Reduce from 28 weekly 777-300ER/A380 to 7 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Kabul 1 daily 777-300ER
Dubai – Khartoum Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Kochi 25OCT20 – 31DEC20 Reduce from 14 to 8 weekly, 777-200LR/-300ER operating
Dubai – Kolkata Reduce from 11 to 3 weekly (7 weekly from 01JAN21), 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 21 weekly A380 to 5 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Kuala Lumpur – Auckland 4 weekly 777-300ER until 31DEC20 (No traffic rights for Kuala Lumpur on EK448/449)
Dubai – Kuwait City Reduce from 6 to 2 daily (3 daily from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Lagos Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (5 weekly from 03FEB21), 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Lahore 10 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Larnaca – Malta Larnaca – Malta sector cancelled permanently. Dubai – Larnaca sector reduced from 7 to 4 weekly for entire winter season
Dubai – Lisbon Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (5 weekly from 02DEC20), 777-300ER operating
Dubai – London Gatwick eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 3 daily A380 to 1 daily 777-300ER
Dubai – London Heathrow Reduce from 6 to 4 daily. 777-300ER/A380 operating. A380 to operate following flights:
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 EK003/004, EK001/002
eff 01DEC20 EK003/004, EK001/002, EK007/008
Dubai – Los Angeles Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Luanda Reduce from 7 weekly 777-300ER to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 weekly 777-300ER
eff 01DEC20 3 weekly 777-200LR
Dubai – Lusaka – Harare Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Madinah Service cancelled in NW20
Dubai – Madrid Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Mahe Island Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Male Nonstop terminator service reduces from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Male – Colombo 1 daily service cancelled in NW20
Dubai – Manila Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly (14 weekly from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Melbourne Nonstop terminator service reduces from 14 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Moscow Domodedovo Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly, A380 operating
Dubai – Mumbai Reduce from 5 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating (A380 removed in W20)
Dubai – Muscat Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Newark 1 daily nonstop service cancelled permanently
Dubai – New York JFK Nonstop sector reduces from 2 daily A380 to 1 daily 777-300ER
Dubai – Nice eff 02DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Orlando Service cancelled until 01JUN21
Dubai – Osaka Kansai Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Oslo Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 26NOV20), 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Paris CDG Reduce from 3 to 2 daily. EK075/076 777-300ER replaces A380
Dubai – Perth Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 2 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Peshawar 5 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Phuket Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Originally scheduled as 14 weekly from 01DEC20, part of routing seasonal increase)
Dubai – Porto 4 weekly service cancelled in NW20
Dubai – Prague Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 4 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently
Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Santiago de Chile 3 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently
Dubai – Riyadh Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly from 27JAN21)
Dubai – Seattle eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 weekly 777-300ER to 3 weekly -200LR
Dubai – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 6 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Sialkot 7 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Singapore Nonstop terminator service reduces from 21 weekly A380/777-300ER to 5 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Singapore – Melbourne 1 daily service remains closed for reservation
Dubai – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 7 weekly to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Originally scheduled as 11 weekly from 02DEC20, part of routine seasonal increase)
Dubai – Sydney Nonstop terminator service reduces from 7 weekly A380 to 5 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Sydney – Christchurch Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly, 777-300ER replaces A380
Dubai – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Tehran Imam Khomeini Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Thiruvananthapuram 7 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Tokyo Narita 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly. 777-300ER replaces A380 for entire winter season
Dubai – Toronto 5 weekly 777-300ER, replacing A380
Dubai – Tunis Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Venice Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Vienna Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER (5th weekly with A380 from 07DEC20)
Dubai – Warsaw Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Washington Dulles Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Zurich Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 5 weekly 777-300ER
Emirates NW20 operation changes as of 1100GMT 24SEP20
