Emirates NW20 operation changes as of 1100GMT 24SEP20

Emirates in the last 24 hours continue to file adjust operational network for Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. As of 1100GMT 24SEP20, the airline has removed Dallas/Ft. Worth, Edinburgh, London Stansted, Mexico City, Newcastle, St. Petersburg, San Francisco and Tokyo Haneda from its winter schedule. These destinations are expected to resume as early as 28MAR21.



Latest adjustment as follows. Further changes remain likely.



Dubai – Baghdad Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 7 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Bangkok eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, nonstop terminator service reduces from 21 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER replaces A380 (Previous plan: 1 daily A380)

Dubai – Barcelona Nonstop terminator sector 14 weekly A380/777-300ER to 3 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly instead of 7 from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Barcelona – Mexico City Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: service resumes 01DEC20)

Dubai – Basra Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 5 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Beijing Capital eff 01JAN21 Service resumption, reduce from 14 to 1 weekly. 777-300ER replaces A380 (Previous plan: 1 daily)

Dubai – Bologna Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 4 weekly)

Dubai – Budapest Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 4 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Cape Town Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (4 weekly instead of 7 from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Cebu – Clark – Dubai Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Clark Nonstop terminator service maintained on/after 25OCT20, 5 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Dallas/Ft. Worth Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 6 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Dublin Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 7 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Durban Nonstop sector cancelled in NW20, service will operate via Johannesburg (see separate routing below; Previous plan: reduce from 7 to 4 weekly)

Dubai – Dusseldorf Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly from 10DEC20; Previous plan: 5 weekly)

Dubai – Edinburgh Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: 1 daily 777-300ER from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Frankfurt 777-300ER replaces 777/A380 for entire winter season. Reduce from 21 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 12 weekly

eff 01DEC20 13 weekly (Previous plan: 14 weekly)



Dubai – Guangzhou Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, A380 operating (Previous plan: 7 weekly)

Dubai – Hamburg Reduce from 14 weekly A380/777-300ER to 2 weekly 777-300ER (3 weekly from 23NOV20, 4 from 04DEC20; Previous plan: 4 weekly in Nov)

Dubai – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen eff 02DEC20 Reservation restored, reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Jakarta Reduce from 14 to 6 weekly (11 weekly instead of 10 from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Johannesburg – Durban – Dubai New triangle routing, 3 weekly 777-300ER (Overall service for Johannesburg becomes 10 weekly instead of 7)

EK775 DXB0440 – 1055JNB1235 – 1345DUR1515 – 0135+1DXB 77W 467



Dubai – Karachi Reduce from 5 to 3 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – London Stansted Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 14 to 5 weekly from 02DEC20)

Overall service for London reduced from 77 weekly (11 daily) to 28 weekly in November, 35 weekly instead of 40 from 01DEC20.



Dubai – Lyon eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 4 weekly)

Dubai – Manchester Reduce from 21 weekly A380 to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 8 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01DEC20 10 weekly 777-300ER/A380 (A380 operates 6 weekly; Previous plan: 14 weekly)



Dubai – Mauritius Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 weekly 777-300ER (EK703/704; Previous plan: 4 weekly)

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly 777-300ER (EK701/702)



Dubai – Milan Malpensa

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 EK205/206 operating, 7 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01DEC20 EK091/092 reduces from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER replaces A380 (Previous plan: 4 weekly; Overall Milan service reduces from 21 to 8 weekly instead of 10)



Dubai – Milan Malpensa – New York JFK (EK205/206) eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-200LR replaces -300ER (Previous plan: 7 weekly)

Dubai – Munich Reduce from 21 weekly A380 to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01DEC20 6 weekly 777-300ER/A380 (A380 operates 2 weekly; Previous plan: 7 weekly incl. 3 weekly with A380)



Dubai – Newcastle Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 7 to 5 weekly from 02DEC20)

Dubai – Rome Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly instead of 7 from 01DEC20)

Dubai – St. Petersburg Service cancelled in NW20 (Previously 7 weekly flights restored and available for reservation)

Dubai – San Francisco Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-200LR, 5 weekly from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 2 daily A380 to 1 weekly 777-300ER (2 weekly from 07JAN21; Previous plan: 1 daily)

Dubai – Tokyo Haneda Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: 7 weekly)



Previously reported adjustment:

Dubai – Abuja Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Accra – Abidjan Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Adelaide 1 daily service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Addis Ababa Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Ahmedabad Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly, 777-200LR operating

Dubai – Algiers Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Amman Reduce from 21 to 10 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Amsterdam Reduce from 19 weekly 777-300ER/A380 to 7 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Athens 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Athens – Newark eff 02DEC20 Athens – Newark sector resumes, reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Auckland eff 03JAN21 Nonstop sector service resumption, reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-200LR

Dubai – Bahrain Reduce from 4 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Bangalore Reduce from 24 to 14 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Bangkok – Hong Kong 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily

Dubai – Bangkok – Phnom Penh 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled

Dubai – Beirut Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Birmingham Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Boston Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Brisbane Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Brussels Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Cairo Reduce from 25 weekly to following, 777-300ER/A380 operating (A380 operates 4 weekly)

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 17 weekly

01DEC20 – 31JAN21 21 weekly

eff 01FEB21 Service returns to 25 weekly, instead of 01DEC20



Dubai – Casablanca Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 02DEC20)

Dubai – Chennai Reduce from 21 to 8 weekly (14 weekly from 01JAN21), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Chicago O’Hare Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Colombo Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly (8 weekly from 01DEC20, 14 from 01FEB20). 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Conakry – Dakar – Dubai Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating (1 of 2 weekly operates in opposite direction)

Dubai – Copenhagen Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 5 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Dammam Reduce from 4 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dar es Salaam Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Delhi Reduce from 4 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Denpasar eff 02JAN21 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Denpasar – Auckland Service cancelled in NW20. Denpasar – Auckland sector remains cancelled in NS21

Dubai – Dhaka Reduce from 28 to 10 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Entebbe Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Fort Lauderdale 4 weekly service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Geneva Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (4 weekly from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Glasgow Reduce from 14 weekly A380/777-300ER to 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Hanoi Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Hong Kong Nonstop terminator service cancelled in NW20

Dubai – Houston Reduce from 7 weekly 777-300ER to 3 weekly -200LR

Dubai – Hyderabad Reduce from 21 to 8 weekly (14 weekly from 31DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Islamabad 10 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Istanbul eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Jeddah Reduce from 3 daily A380 to 1 daily 777-300ER (2 daily A380 from 01DEC20)

Dubai – Johannesburg Reduce from 28 weekly 777-300ER/A380 to 7 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Kabul 1 daily 777-300ER

Dubai – Khartoum Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Kochi 25OCT20 – 31DEC20 Reduce from 14 to 8 weekly, 777-200LR/-300ER operating

Dubai – Kolkata Reduce from 11 to 3 weekly (7 weekly from 01JAN21), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 21 weekly A380 to 5 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Kuala Lumpur – Auckland 4 weekly 777-300ER until 31DEC20 (No traffic rights for Kuala Lumpur on EK448/449)

Dubai – Kuwait City Reduce from 6 to 2 daily (3 daily from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Lagos Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (5 weekly from 03FEB21), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Lahore 10 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Larnaca – Malta Larnaca – Malta sector cancelled permanently. Dubai – Larnaca sector reduced from 7 to 4 weekly for entire winter season

Dubai – Lisbon Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (5 weekly from 02DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – London Gatwick eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 3 daily A380 to 1 daily 777-300ER

Dubai – London Heathrow Reduce from 6 to 4 daily. 777-300ER/A380 operating. A380 to operate following flights:

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 EK003/004, EK001/002

eff 01DEC20 EK003/004, EK001/002, EK007/008



Dubai – Los Angeles Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Luanda Reduce from 7 weekly 777-300ER to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01DEC20 3 weekly 777-200LR



Dubai – Lusaka – Harare Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Madinah Service cancelled in NW20

Dubai – Madrid Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Mahe Island Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Male Nonstop terminator service reduces from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Male – Colombo 1 daily service cancelled in NW20

Dubai – Manila Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly (14 weekly from 01DEC20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Melbourne Nonstop terminator service reduces from 14 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Moscow Domodedovo Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly, A380 operating

Dubai – Mumbai Reduce from 5 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating (A380 removed in W20)

Dubai – Muscat Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Newark 1 daily nonstop service cancelled permanently

Dubai – New York JFK Nonstop sector reduces from 2 daily A380 to 1 daily 777-300ER

Dubai – Nice eff 02DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Orlando Service cancelled until 01JUN21

Dubai – Osaka Kansai Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Oslo Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 26NOV20), 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Paris CDG Reduce from 3 to 2 daily. EK075/076 777-300ER replaces A380

Dubai – Perth Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 2 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Peshawar 5 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Phuket Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Originally scheduled as 14 weekly from 01DEC20, part of routing seasonal increase)

Dubai – Porto 4 weekly service cancelled in NW20

Dubai – Prague Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 4 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Santiago de Chile 3 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Riyadh Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 3 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly from 27JAN21)

Dubai – Seattle eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 weekly 777-300ER to 3 weekly -200LR

Dubai – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 6 weekly 777-300ER



Dubai – Sialkot 7 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Singapore Nonstop terminator service reduces from 21 weekly A380/777-300ER to 5 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Singapore – Melbourne 1 daily service remains closed for reservation

Dubai – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 7 weekly to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Originally scheduled as 11 weekly from 02DEC20, part of routine seasonal increase)

Dubai – Sydney Nonstop terminator service reduces from 7 weekly A380 to 5 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Sydney – Christchurch Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly, 777-300ER replaces A380

Dubai – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Tehran Imam Khomeini Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Thiruvananthapuram 7 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Tokyo Narita 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly. 777-300ER replaces A380 for entire winter season

Dubai – Toronto 5 weekly 777-300ER, replacing A380

Dubai – Tunis Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Venice Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Vienna Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER (5th weekly with A380 from 07DEC20)

Dubai – Warsaw Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Washington Dulles Reduce from 7 weekly A380 to 4 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Zurich Reduce from 14 weekly A380 to 5 weekly 777-300ER