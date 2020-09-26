Wizz Air Abu Dhabi in the last 2 weeks further revised planned service launch, now scheduled to commence in mid-November 2020. Latest adjustment to revised launch date as of 25SEP20 as follows.
Abu Dhabi – Alexandria Borg el Arab eff 16NOV20 3 weekly A321neo (Previous plan: eff 16OCT20; Original plan: eff 02OCT20)
Abu Dhabi – Athens eff 16NOV20 3 weekly A321neo (Previous plan: eff 16OCT20; Original plan: eff 02OCT20)
Abu Dhabi – Kutaisi eff 15NOV20 2 weekly A321neo (Previous plan: eff 18OCT20; Original plan: 01OCT20)
Abu Dhabi – Larnaca eff 17NOV20 2 weekly A321neo (Previous plan: eff 17OCT20; Original plan: eff 03OCT20)
Abu Dhabi – Odessa eff 17DEC20 2 weekly A321neo (Previous plan: eff 25OCT20; Original plan: eff 01OCT20)
Abu Dhabi – Yerevan eff 17NOV20 2 weekly A321neo (Previous plan: eff 17OCT20; Original plan: 03OCT20)
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi moves service launch to mid-Nov 2020
Posted
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi in the last 2 weeks further revised planned service launch, now scheduled to commence in mid-November 2020. Latest adjustment to revised launch date as of 25SEP20 as follows.