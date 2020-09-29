flydubai resumes Maldives service in from late-Oct 2020

flydubai at the launch of Northern winter 2020/21 season plans to resume service to The Maldives, last served until February 2018. From 27OCT20, the airline plans to operate Dubai – Male service 4 times weekly, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
FZ1569 DXB1035 – 1550MLE 73H x137
FZ1570 MLE2330 – 0310+1DXB 73H x137
