SAS W20 Long-Haul operations as of 0800GMT 01OCT20

SAS recently filed changes to its inventory for winter 2020/21 season, effective 25OCT20 – 27MAR21. As of 0800GMT 01OCT20, following long-haul service are available for reservation. Additional changes to be filed in the next few weeks.



Copenhagen – Beijing Capital 1 weekly (service to resume on 23OCT20, 2 weekly from 30NOV20)

Copenhagen – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly

Copenhagen – Newark 7 weekly

Copenhagen – San Francisco 2 weekly (4 weekly from 01DEC20)

Copenhagen – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly (3 weekly from 01DEC20)

Copenhagen – Tokyo Haneda 2 weekly (Service replaces Tokyo Narita from 27OCT20, 3 weekly from 06DEC20)

Copenhagen – Washington Dulles 2 weekly (3 weekly from 04DEC20)