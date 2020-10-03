United schedules new long-haul routes in NS21

United Airlines on Friday afternoon (Pacific Time 02OCT20) opened reservation for selected new routes in Northern summer 2021 season, announced in last month’s press release. Planned new routes available for reservation as follows.



Newark – Johannesburg eff 27MAR21 1 daily 787-9 (New 3-class)

UA188 EWR2045 – 1745+1JNB 789 D

UA187 JNB2000 – 0545+1EWR 789 D



San Francisco – Bangalore eff 06MAY21 1 daily 787-9 (New 3-class)

UA152 SFO1855 – 0050+2BLR 789 D (17hrs 25mins)

UA153 BLR0355 – 0830SFO 789 D (17hrs 05mins)



Following planned service to Africa announced last week, subject to approval, to be available for reservation in the next few months.

Washington Dulles – Accra 3 weekly 787-8 (Replacing South African Airways)

Washington Dulles – Lagos 3 weekly 787-8 (UA previously served Houston – Lagos until June 2016)