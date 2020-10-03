The following is British European Airways’ London – Manchester schedule in the 3rd quarter of 1961, from 01JUL61 to 30SEP61, on board Viscount aircraft. Information is taken from BEA Timetable, 1 July – 31 October 1961.
BE8804 LON0605 – 0655MAN D
BE8808 LON0740 – 0830MAN D
BE8812 LON0845 – 0935MAN D
BE8816 LON0940 – 1030MAN x7
BE8820 LON1040 – 1130MAN D
BE8824 LON1340 – 1430MAN x67
BE8828 LON1640 – 1730MAN D
BE8832 LON1810 – 1900MAN D
BE8834 LON1900 – 1950MAN 5
BE8836 LON1940 – 2030MAN x67
BE8838 LON2050 – 2140MAN 6
BE8840 LON2250 – 2340MAN D
BE8803 MAN0600 – 0650LON D
BE8807 MAN0750 – 0840LON D
BE8811 MAN0900 – 0950LON D
BE8815 MAN1005 – 1055MAN D
BE8819 MAN1200 – 1250LON x67
BE8823 MAN1500 – 1550LON D
BE8827 MAN1800 – 1850LON x67
BE8831 MAN1940 – 2030LON D
BE8833 MAN2000 – 2050LON 7
BE8835 MAN2110 – 2200LON D
BE8839 MAN2225 – 2315LON D
Archive: BEA London – Manchester 3Q1961 schedules
