Air Cairo from November 2020 plans to resume Hurghada – Budapest service, previously served until October 2018. The airline plans to operate this route once weekly from 15NOV20, on board Airbus A320 aircraft.
SM631 HRG1400 – 1700BUD 320 7
SM632 BUD1800 – 2230HRG 320 7
Air Cairo resumes Hurghada – Budapest service from Nov 2020
