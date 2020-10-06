British Airways this month is temporary adjusting operational aircraft for London Heathrow – Islamabad route. From London, 3-class 777-200ER will operate this route from 09OCT20 to 24OCT20, replacing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.
This route is served on daily basis.
BA261 LHR2130 – 0920+1ISB 777 D
BA260 ISB1115 – 1600LHR 777 D
British Airways Oct 2020 Islamabad aircraft changes
Posted
