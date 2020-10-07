United schedules Johnstown / Victoria Texas service in 4Q20

By Jim Liu

United Airlines in the 4th quarter schedules additional domestic routes, operated by Skywest CRJ200 aircraft. Planned operation as follows.

Chicago O’Hare – Johnstown eff 03DEC20 1 daily CRJ200 (Skywest)
UA5064 ORD1800 – 2042JST CRJ D
UA5044 JST1205 – 1316ORD CRJ D

Houston – Victoria (Texas) eff 10NOV20 2 daily CRJ200 (Skywest; Previously served until June 2012)
UA5194 IAH1015 – 1138VCT CRJ D
UA5210 IAH2015 – 2138VCT CRJ D

UA5208 VCT0710 – 0813IAH CRJ D
UA5209 VCT1215 – 1318IAH CRJ D