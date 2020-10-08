Russian carrier Red Wings starting this week gradually introduces additional routes from Ekaterinburg, on board Sukhoi SuperJet SSJ100 aircraft. Planned operation as follows.
Ekaterinburg – Novosibirsk eff 11OCT20 3 weekly SuperJet SSJ100
Ekaterinburg – Noyabrsk eff 09OCT20 2 weekly SuperJet SSJ100 (3 weekly from 26OCT20)
Ekaterinburg – Orenburg eff 15OCT20 3 weekly SuperJet SSJ100
Ekaterinburg – Voronezh eff 10OCT20 3 weekly SuperJet SSJ100
Red Wings expands Ekaterinburg domestic network in Oct 2020
