Red Wings expands Ekaterinburg domestic network in Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Russian carrier Red Wings starting this week gradually introduces additional routes from Ekaterinburg, on board Sukhoi SuperJet SSJ100 aircraft. Planned operation as follows.

Ekaterinburg – Novosibirsk eff 11OCT20 3 weekly SuperJet SSJ100
Ekaterinburg – Noyabrsk eff 09OCT20 2 weekly SuperJet SSJ100 (3 weekly from 26OCT20)
Ekaterinburg – Orenburg eff 15OCT20 3 weekly SuperJet SSJ100
Ekaterinburg – Voronezh eff 10OCT20 3 weekly SuperJet SSJ100

