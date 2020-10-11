Air India adds Delhi – Vancouver service from late-Oct 2020

Air India at the launch of winter 2020/21 season is adding new service to Canada, as the airline schedules nonstop Delhi – Vancouver route, effective 25OCT20. This regular service will see Boeing 777-300ER aircraft operates 3 times weekly.
Following schedule effective 01NOV20 – 12MAR21.
AI185 DEL0430 – 0700YVR 77W 357
AI186 YVR1015 – 1545DEL 77W 357
