Eurowings in summer 2021 season plans to offer Stuttgart – Bucharest service, on board Airbus A319 aircraft. From 01APR21, the airline operates this route 3 times weekly, with Airbus A319 aircraft.
EW2490 STR0940 – 1255OTP 319 4
EW2490 STR1005 – 1320OTP 319 2
EW2490 STR1735 – 2050OTP 319 6
EW2491 OTP1335 – 1455STR 319 4
EW2491 OTP1355 – 1515STR 319 2
EW2491 OTP2125 – 2245STR 319 6
Eurowings adds Stuttgart – Bucharest service in S21
