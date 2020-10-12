Pegasus adds Antalya – Almaty service from Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Turkish carrier Pegasus Airlines yesterday added new service to Kazakhstan, as the airline commenced Antalya – Almaty route. From 11OCT20, Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route once weekly, switching to 737-800 from 04JAN21.

Following schedule effective 25OCT20 – 03JAN21.

PC110 AYT2000 – 0420+1ALA 320 7
PC111 ALA0520 – 0840AYT 320 1


