Emirates NS21 A380 operations as of 0800GMT 13OCT20

Emirates in the last few days filed additional changes to its planned Northern summer 2021 season, as the airline downsizes A380 operation, compared to previous listing.



As of 0800GMT 13OCT20, preliminary A380 operation between 28MAR21 – 30OCT21 as follows.



Dubai – Amsterdam 1 daily (EK147/148)

Dubai – Bangkok – Hong Kong 1 daily

Dubai – Beijing Capital 2 daily

Dubai – Brisbane 1 daily (EK434/435)

Dubai – Cairo 4 weekly (EK923/924)

Dubai – Guangzhou 1 daily

Dubai – Jeddah 1 daily (EK803/804)

Dubai – London Gatwick 1 daily

Dubai – London Heathrow 3 daily (EK007/008, EK001/002, EK003/004)

Dubai – Manchester 1 daily (EK017/018)

Dubai – Mauritius 2 daily

Dubai – Moscow Domodedovo 7 weekly

Dubai – Mumbai 1 daily (EK500/501)

Dubai – New York JFK 1 daily (EK201/202)

Dubai – Paris CDG 1 daily (EK073/074)

Dubai – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 daily

Dubai – Sydney – Christchurch 1 daily

Dubai – Tokyo Narita 1 daily

Dubai – Toronto 5 weekly



The airline also filed additional reductions on selected routes. These will be covered once additional changes being filed, as schedule change remains ongoing at time this post goes to press.