Emirates in the last few days filed additional changes to its planned Northern summer 2021 season, as the airline downsizes A380 operation, compared to previous listing.
As of 0800GMT 13OCT20, preliminary A380 operation between 28MAR21 – 30OCT21 as follows.
Dubai – Amsterdam 1 daily (EK147/148)
Dubai – Bangkok – Hong Kong 1 daily
Dubai – Beijing Capital 2 daily
Dubai – Brisbane 1 daily (EK434/435)
Dubai – Cairo 4 weekly (EK923/924)
Dubai – Guangzhou 1 daily
Dubai – Jeddah 1 daily (EK803/804)
Dubai – London Gatwick 1 daily
Dubai – London Heathrow 3 daily (EK007/008, EK001/002, EK003/004)
Dubai – Manchester 1 daily (EK017/018)
Dubai – Mauritius 2 daily
Dubai – Moscow Domodedovo 7 weekly
Dubai – Mumbai 1 daily (EK500/501)
Dubai – New York JFK 1 daily (EK201/202)
Dubai – Paris CDG 1 daily (EK073/074)
Dubai – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 daily
Dubai – Sydney – Christchurch 1 daily
Dubai – Tokyo Narita 1 daily
Dubai – Toronto 5 weekly
The airline also filed additional reductions on selected routes. These will be covered once additional changes being filed, as schedule change remains ongoing at time this post goes to press.
Emirates NS21 A380 operations as of 0800GMT 13OCT20
