Emirates further revises Dec 2020 - Mar 2021 London operations

Emirates in this week’s schedule update further revised service for London, during winter 2020/21 season. Latest adjustment sees the airline delays planned Dubai – London Gatwick service resumption to 28MAR21, instead of 01DEC20.



The airline will continue to operate Dubai – London Heathrow route, 2 daily each A380 and 777-300ER.



EK007 DXB0310 – 0710LHR 77W D

EK001 DXB0745 – 1140LHR 388 D

EK029 DXB0940 – 1350LHR 77W D

EK003 DXB1430 – 1820LHR 388 D



EK008 LHR0910 – 2000DXB 77W D

EK002 LHR1340 – 0040+1DXB 388 D

EK030 LHR1750 – 0440+1DXB 77W D

EK004 LHR2020 – 0720+1DXB 388 D



Separately, the airline has reduced Airbus A380 operation on Dubai – Manchester route for winter season from 01DEC20. The A380 is now scheduled to operate 5 times per week, instead of 6, from 02DEC20. The airline schedules 10 weekly flights from 01DEC20 to 27MAR21.