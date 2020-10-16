KLM NW20 Intercontinental network as of 15OCT20

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines up to 15OCT20 filed additional changes to its Intercontinental network for Northern winter 2020/21 season, which saw extended schedule revision into the first week of January 2021. Latest adjustment as of 15OCT20 as follows.



Due to various travel restrictions, certain sector may not be available for reservation in certain direction. Additional changes remain likely.



Amsterdam – Abu Dhabi – Muscat eff 04JAN21 Service resumption for both destinations, reduce from 3 to 2 weekly. A330-200 replaces -300

Amsterdam – Accra Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly. 777-200ER replaces -300ER on selected flights in Nov/Dec 2020

Amsterdam – Atlanta Reduce from 14 to 9 weekly, 10 from 04JAN21

KL621/622 2 weekly 777-200ER, replacing 787-9 (Planned 3rd weekly delayed to 04JAN21)

KL623/624 25OCT20 – 03JAN21 787-9 replaces -10, 1 daily (Previous plan: 787-10 from Dec 2020)



Amsterdam – Bangalore 777-200ER replaces 787-9/-10, 3 weekly

Amsterdam – Bangkok – Hong Kong 25OCT20 – 03JAN21 1 daily 787-9/777-300ER

Amsterdam – Bangkok – Jakarta 25OCT20 – 04JAN21 3 weekly 787-9 (replacing 777-200ER)

Amsterdam – Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly 787-9 (replacing 777-200ER; 1 daily 787-9/777-300ER from 04JAN21, 777-300ER only from 01FEB21)

Amsterdam – Bangkok – Manila 25OCT20 – 02JAN21 4 weekly 777-200ER/-300ER

Amsterdam – Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan 25OCT20 – 03JAN21 4 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Beijing Capital eff 11DEC20 Nonstop service resumes, 2 weekly 777-200ER (tentatively schedules 1 daily from 04JAN21)

Amsterdam – Bogota – Cartagena – Amsterdam Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly, 787-9 replaces 777-200ER

Amsterdam – Bonaire – Aruba – Amsterdam 1 daily A330-300 as KL771/773/779, replacing opposite direction routing KL765/767/769

Amsterdam – Boston Service cancelled in NW20

Amsterdam – Buenos Aires Ezeiza Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-9 operating. Buenos Aires – Santiago de Chile sector remains cancelled in NW20

Amsterdam – Cairo 2 weekly 777-200ER service maintained in NW20

Amsterdam – Calgary Nonstop terminator service reduces from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 replaces previously planned 787-9 (Overall service for Calgary reduced to 5 weekly)

Amsterdam – Calgary – Edmonton – Amsterdam Routing consolidation. A330-300 replaces previously planned 787-9, 2 weekly (Reduced from 4 weekly for Edmonton)

KL679 AMS1230 – 1350YYC1540 – 1645YEG1745 – 1025+1AMS 333 46



Amsterdam – Cape Town Reduce from 7 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 06DEC20 4 weekly 777-200ER

eff 07DEC20 6 weekly 777-200ER/-300ER (7 weekly in December)



Amsterdam – Chengdu 25OCT20 – 05JAN21 Reduce from 3 weekly, 777-200ER replaces 787-9

Amsterdam – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly 787-9/-10 (selected dates in Nov operated by 777-300ER, 787-10 only 07DEC20 – 03JAN21)

Amsterdam – Curacao Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly. 777-300ER replaces 787-10

Amsterdam – Dammam – Muscat 25OCT20 – 02JAN21 3 weekly A330-300 (A330-200/-300 in Dec. Schedule listed below for Nov 2020 only)

KL1101 AMS1040 – 1840DMM1940 – 2225MCT 333 3

KL1101 AMS1230 – 2040DMM2240 – 0130+1MCT 333 1

KL1101 AMS1500 – 2310DMM0040+1 – 0320+1MCT 333 6



KL1102 MCT0115 – 0210DMM0310 – 0755AMS 333 135



Amsterdam – Delhi Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, 787-10/777-200ER operating (787-10 only from 04JAN21)

Amsterdam – Dubai 1 daily 787-10, replacing 777-200ER/-300ER/787-9

Amsterdam – Fortaleza Service cancelled in NW20

Amsterdam – Havana Service cancelled in NW20

Amsterdam – Hong Kong eff 07DEC20 Nonstop service resumes, 1 daily 777-200ER

Amsterdam – Houston 1 daily 787-9/-10

Amsterdam – Johannesburg 1 daily 777-300ER (Additional 2 weekly KL509/510 with 777-200ER scheduled 27OCT20 – 05DEC20)

Amsterdam – Kigali – Entebbe – Amsterdam Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330-200/-300 operating (A330-300 only from 04JAN21)

Amsterdam – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam – Amsterdam Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly (4 weekly from 10DEC20), 787-10 operating

Amsterdam – Kuwait City – Bahrain eff 05JAN21 Routing resumes, including resumption to Bahrain. Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly, A330-200 replaces -300. This also replaces Amsterdam – Kuwait City – Bahrain – Amsterdam triangle routing

Amsterdam – Kuwait City – Dubai 29OCT20 – 02JAN21 2 weekly 777-200ER (Bookings not available for Dubai on KL491/492)

Amsterdam – Las Vegas Service cancelled in NW20

Amsterdam – Lima eff 05JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Amsterdam – Lagos Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-200/-300 operating, replacing A330-200/777-200ER

Amsterdam – Los Angeles 1 daily 777-300ER/787-9/787-10

Amsterdam – Mexico City 1 daily 787-9

Amsterdam – Miami Service cancelled in NW20

Amsterdam – Minneapolis/St. Paul Service cancelled in NW20

Amsterdam – Mumbai Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly with 777-200ER (5 weekly 787-9/-10 from 03JAN21)

Amsterdam – Nairobi Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-10 operating

Amsterdam – New York JFK 2 daily 787-9/-10/777-200ER

Amsterdam – Osaka Kansai 25OCT20 – 13DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER/787-9 operating (777-200ER/787-9 from 29NOV20; Previous plan: 5 weekly in NW20)

Amsterdam – Panama City Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, 777/787 variants operating

Amsterdam – Paramaribo Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly (4 weekly from 16NOV20), 787-10 replaces 747-400

Amsterdam – Quito – Guayaquil – Amsterdam Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (5 weekly from 08DEC20), 777-200ER operating

Amsterdam – Rio de Janeiro Galeao Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-200ER/787-9 operating (787-9 only from 04JAN21)

Amsterdam – Riyadh – Dammam – Amsterdam eff 04JAN21 4 weekly A330-300 (Further delay to planned operation; Riyadh is a service resumption since April 2000; updated 24SEP20)

Amsterdam – St. Maarten 2 weekly A330-200 (operational day changes, aircraft overnight in SXM)

Amsterdam – San Francisco Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-9 replaces -10 (Previous plan: 4 weekly)

Amsterdam – San Jose (Costa Rica) 10DEC20 – 02JAN21 Service resumption, initially with 2 weekly nonstop terminator flight with 777-200ER

KL759 AMS0955 – 1440SJO 772 46

KL760 SJO1510 – 0820+1AMS 772 57



Amsterdam – San Jose (Costa Rica) – Liberia – Amsterdam eff 05JAN21 Routing resumption, 4 weekly 787-9 (Service resumption for Liberia)

Amsterdam – Santiago de Chile 2 weekly nonstop service maintained in entire NW20, 787-9 (777-200ER from 09DEC20. This replaces 1-stop via Buenos Aires)

Amsterdam – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon Nonstop terminator service reduces from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-200ER operating

Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon – Beijing 29OCT20 – 04DEC20 2 weekly 777-200ER

Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon – Hangzhou 2 weekly 777-300ER maintained, replacing nonstop Amsterdam – Hangzhou service

Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong Routing maintained, 2 weekly 777-200ER/-300ER (Previous plan: 1 weekly 777-300ER)

Amsterdam – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating (schedule pending)

Amsterdam – Singapore 25OCT20 – 31DEC20 1 daily nonstop terminator service, 777-300ER/787-9 operating (777-300ER only from 07DEC20)

Amsterdam – Singapore – Denpasar eff 01JAN21 4 weekly 777-300ER (Denpasar service resumes, reduce from 7 to 4 weekly)

Amsterdam – Singapore – Jakarta eff 05JAN21 3 weekly 777-300ER (Jakarta overall service reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, replacing 1-stop via Kuala Lumpur)

Amsterdam – Taipei Taoyuan – Manila eff 05JAN21 Routing resumes, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Amsterdam – Tel Aviv eff 23NOV20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-900ER

Amsterdam – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER/787-9 operating (787-9 only from 07DEC20, 777-200ER/787-9 from 04JAN21)

Amsterdam – Toronto 9 weekly 777/787 variants

Amsterdam – Vancouver

25OCT20 – 16DEC20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A330-200/-300 operating

eff 17DEC20 4 weekly A330-300 (selected dates with -200 in Dec)



Amsterdam – Washington Dulles Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 replaces A330-300

Amsterdam – Xiamen Service cancelled in NW20

Amsterdam – Zanzibar – Dar es Salaam – Amsterdam eff 10DEC20 2 weekly 787-9 (Zanzibar is a new destination)