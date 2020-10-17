British Airways Nov 2020 Intercontinental network as of 16OCT20

British Airways as of Friday 16OCT20 filed latest adjustment to its planned Intercontinental network, for the month of November 2020. Latest adjustment sees selected destinations remain cancelled or continue to be served at reduced frequencies. Planned A380 service resumption has been postponed to 01DEC20 at the earliest, in latest update.



Additional changes remain highly possible, due to various travel restrictions.



London Gatwick – Antigua – Providenciales 2 weekly 777-200ER

London Gatwick – Antigua – St. Kitts 2 weekly 777-200ER

London Gatwick – Antigua – Tobago 2 weekly 777-200ER

London Gatwick – Bermuda 5 weekly 777-200ER

London Gatwick – Bridgetown 1 daily 777-200ER

London Gatwick – Cancun 3 weekly 777-200ER

London Gatwick – Kingston 3 weekly 777-200ER

London Gatwick – Mauritius 5 weekly 777-200ER

London Gatwick – Orlando 1 daily 777-200ER (3 weekly from 16NOV20)

London Gatwick – Punta Cana 3 weekly 777-200ER

London Gatwick – St. Lucia – Grenada 2 weekly 777-200ER

London Gatwick – St. Lucia – Port of Spain 2 weekly 777-200ER

London Gatwick – San Jose (Costa Rica) 2 weekly 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Abuja 1 daily 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Accra 1 daily 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Atlanta 1 daily 787-8

London Heathrow – Bahrain 5 weekly 787-8

London Heathrow – Bangalore 5 weekly A350-1000XWB

London Heathrow – Bangkok 4 weekly 787-8

London Heathrow – Boston 2 daily 787-9/A350-1000XWB

London Heathrow – Bridgetown 1 daily 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 4 weekly 787-8

London Heathrow – Cairo 1 daily 787-8/-9 (Planned A321neo service delayed to 01DEC20. Flight number change to BA400/401 remains in effect)

London Heathrow – Cape Town 1 daily 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Chennai 5 weekly 787-8

London Heathrow – Chicago O’Hare 2 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Dallas/Ft. Worth 1 daily 787-9/-10

London Heathrow – Delhi 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Denver 3 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Dubai 2 daily 787-9/A350-1000XWB

London Heathrow – Hong Kong 1 daily 777-300ER (Including 4 weekly with new 4-class cabin)

London Heathrow – Houston 3 weekly 787-8

London Heathrow – Hyderabad 5 weekly 787-8 (selected dates 787-9)

London Heathrow – Islamabad 1 daily 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Johannesburg 1 daily 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Kuala Lumpur 4 weekly 787-8

London Heathrow – Kuwait City 3 weekly 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Lagos 1 daily 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Lahore 4 weekly 787-8

London Heathrow – Las Vegas 3 weekly 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Los Angeles 11 weekly 787-9/777-300ER (including new 4-class 777 cabin on certain flights)

London Heathrow – Mahe Island 2 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Male 3 weekly 777-300ER (new 4-class cabin)

London Heathrow – Mexico City 4 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Miami 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Montreal 4 weekly 787-8

London Heathrow – Mumbai 2 daily 777-300ER/787-8/787-9

London Heathrow – Muscat 3 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Nairobi 5 weekly 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Nassau – Grand Cayman 4 weekly 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Newark 1 daily 777-200ER

London Heathrow – New York JFK 6 daily 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Philadelphia 3 weekly A350-1000XWB

London Heathrow – Riyadh 3 weekly 777-200ER

London Heathrow – San Francisco 1 daily 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Santiago de Chile 3 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 787-8

London Heathrow – Seattle 1 daily 787-10

London Heathrow – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly 787-8

London Heathrow – Singapore 4 weekly 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Tel Aviv 9 weekly 787-9/A350-1000XWB

London Heathrow – Tokyo Haneda 5 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Toronto 11 weekly 787-9/-10

London Heathrow – Washington Dulles 1 daily A350-1000XWB