Air Belgium last week revised planned scheduled service, as the airline delays service resumption to mid-December 2020. Latest adjustment as follows.
Brussels South Charleroi – Fort-de-France eff 16DEC20 2 weekly A340-300 (Previous plan: eff 21NOV20; replacing inbound via Pointe-a-Pitre)
KF5965 CRL1000 – 1430FDF 343 36
KF5966 FDF2200 – 1130+1CRL 343 36
Brussels South Charleroi – Pointe-a-Pitre eff 15DEC20 2 weekly A340-300 (Previous plan: eff 20NOV20; replacing outbound via Fort-de-France)
KF5963 CRL1045 – 1515PTP 343 25
KF5964 PTP1720 – 0700+1CRL 343 25
Previously planned 2 weekly Brussels – Mauritius service, scheduled from 15DEC20, has been postponed to 30MAR21 at the earliest.
Air Belgium revises NW20 operations as of 16OCT20
Posted
Air Belgium last week revised planned scheduled service, as the airline delays service resumption to mid-December 2020. Latest adjustment as follows.