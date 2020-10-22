FastJet to resume Victoria Falls – Johannesburg service from Dec 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

FastJet in December 2020 plans to resume Victoria Falls – Johannesburg route, the airline announced this week. From 03DEC20, the airline’s Embraer ERJ145 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly.

FA8501 VFA1320 – 1455JNB ER4 247
FA8502 JNB1110 – 1250VFA ER4 247

