FastJet to resume Victoria Falls – Johannesburg service from Dec 2020

FastJet in December 2020 plans to resume Victoria Falls – Johannesburg route, the airline announced this week. From 03DEC20, the airline’s Embraer ERJ145 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly.
FA8501 VFA1320 – 1455JNB ER4 247
FA8502 JNB1110 – 1250VFA ER4 247
