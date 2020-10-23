EVA Air moves Milan launch to Sep 2021 as of 22OCT20

EVA Air in recent inventory update further revised planned Taipei Taoyuan – Milan Malpensa route. As of 22OCT20, first available flight for reservation is now scheduled on 14SEP21. Boeing 777-300ER to operate this route 4 times weekly.
BR071 TPE2340 – 0715+1MXP 77W x357
BR072 MXP1150 – 0630+1TPE 77W x146
