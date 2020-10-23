Kuwait Airways in Northern winter 2020 season intends to expand codeshare partnership with Alitalia, including 7 intra-European sectors. Although the codeshare schedule shows effective date from 25OCT20, Kuwait Airways’ service to Rome and Milan is tentatively scheduled to resume on 03FEB21 and 04FEB21, respectively.
Kuwait Airways operated by Alitalia
Rome – Amsterdam
Rome – Athens
Rome – Barcelona
Rome – Madrid
Rome – Malta
Rome – Nice
Rome – Zurich
Kuwait Airways intends to expand Alitalia codeshare in NW20
