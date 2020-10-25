American reopens 737 MAX 8 bookings from late-Dec 2020

American Airlines during the weekend of 25OCT20’s schedule update once again filed Boeing 737 MAX 8 schedule, after the airline temporary removed 737 MAX schedules in last week’s update. This week’s update shows the airline to operate 737 MAX aircraft on Miami – New York LaGuardia route once a day, from 29DEC20 to 04JAN21.



AA718 MIA1032 – 1330LGA 7M8 D

AA718 LGA1430 – 1744MIA 7M8 D