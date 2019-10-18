Cambodia Angkor Air in the first quarter of 2020 plans to offer Phnom Penh – Hangzhou service, subject to Government Approval. The airline plans to operate this route twice weekly from 13JAN20. Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route.
K6978 PNH1605 – 2040HGH 320 13
K6979 HGH2135 – 0045+1PNH 320 13
Cambodia Angkor Air adds Phnom Penh – Hangzhou in 1Q20
Posted
Cambodia Angkor Air in the first quarter of 2020 plans to offer Phnom Penh – Hangzhou service, subject to Government Approval. The airline plans to operate this route twice weekly from 13JAN20. Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route.