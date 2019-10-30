Corendon Airlines Europe expands Leipzig network in W19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Corendon Airlines Europe in winter 2019/20 season is introducing 2 North African service from Leipzig, where Boeing 737-800 aircraft scheduled to serve Agadir and Sharm el Sheikh.

Leipzig – Agadir eff 02NOV19 1 weekly
XR9602 LEJ0600 – 1030AGA 738 6
XR9603 AGA1130 – 1600LEJ 738 6

Leipzig – Sharm el Sheikh eff 03NOV19 1 weekly
XR9702 LEJ0815 – 1335SSH 738 7
XR9703 SSH1435 – 1825LEJ 738 7

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.