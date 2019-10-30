Corendon Airlines Europe expands Leipzig network in W19

Corendon Airlines Europe in winter 2019/20 season is introducing 2 North African service from Leipzig, where Boeing 737-800 aircraft scheduled to serve Agadir and Sharm el Sheikh.
Leipzig – Agadir eff 02NOV19 1 weekly
XR9602 LEJ0600 – 1030AGA 738 6
XR9603 AGA1130 – 1600LEJ 738 6
Leipzig – Sharm el Sheikh eff 03NOV19 1 weekly
XR9702 LEJ0815 – 1335SSH 738 7
XR9703 SSH1435 – 1825LEJ 738 7
