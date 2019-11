Lauda S20 Vienna network expansions as of 07NOV19

Lauda in summer 2020 season further expands Vienna network, with the addition of 18 routes. Planned new additions as follow.



Vienna – Alghero eff 29MAR20 2 weekly A320

Vienna – Banja Luka eff 30MAR20 2 weekly (Operated by Ryanair)

Vienna – Beirut eff 29MAR20 2 weekly A320

Vienna – Bourgas eff 31MAR20 2 weekly (Operated by Ryanair)

Vienna – Bristol eff 29MAR20 2 weekly (Operated by Ryanair)

Vienna – Catania eff 31MAR20 3 weekly (Operated by Ryanair)

Vienna – Dubrovnik eff 29MAR20 2 weekly (Operated by Ryanair)

Vienna – Helsinki eff 29MAR20 1 daily (Operated by Ryanair)

Vienna – Kefallinia eff 02MAY20 2 weekly (Operated by Ryanair)

Vienna – Kherson eff 30MAR20 2 weekly A320

Vienna – Lamezia Terme eff 31MAR20 2 weekly (Operated by Ryanair)

Vienna – Lappeenranta eff 29MAR20 2 weekly A320

Vienna – Malta eff 30MAR20 3 weekly (Operated by Ryanair)

Vienna – Milan Malpensa eff 29MAR20 1 daily (Operated by Ryanair)

Vienna – Palermo eff 31MAR20 3 weekly (Operated by Ryanair)

Vienna – Santander eff 30MAR20 2 weekly (Operated by Ryanair)

Vienna – Skiathos eff 02MAY20 2 weekly (Operated by Ryanair)

Vienna – Tallinn eff 31MAR20 3 weekly (Operated by Ryanair)