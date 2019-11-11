Smartwings during Christmas and New Year season plans temporary capacity increase on Prague – Tenerife South route, as it schedules Airbus A330-300 aircraft on this route, operated by CSA Czech Airlines. From 27DEC19 to 04JAN20, the A330 is scheduled to operate 2 round-trip flights.
QS2036 PRG1950 – 2300TFS 333 5
QS2037 TFS0100 – 0640PRG 333 6
Smartwings schedules A330 Tenerife South service for Holidays 2019/20
Posted
Smartwings during Christmas and New Year season plans temporary capacity increase on Prague – Tenerife South route, as it schedules Airbus A330-300 aircraft on this route, operated by CSA Czech Airlines. From 27DEC19 to 04JAN20, the A330 is scheduled to operate 2 round-trip flights.