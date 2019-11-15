Emirates during the month of November and December 2019 is temporary adjusting Dubai – Hong Kong nonstop sector, as the airline temporary reduces capacity from 13NOV19 to 12DEC19, Dubai departure. During this period, EK382/383 service will be operated by 777-300ER, instead of A380.
EK382 DXB0315 – 1430HKG 77W D
EK380 DXB0955 – 2105HKG 388 D
EK386 DXB1910 – 0600+1HKG 77W D
EK381 HKG0035 – 0535DXB 388 D
EK387 HKG0735 – 1230DXB 77W D
EK383 HKG1800 – 2305DXB 77W D
Certain dates in December 2019 will also see the cancellation of EK386/387 service.
Emirates Nov/Dec 2019 Hong Kong aircraft changes
