TUI Airlines Belgium from April 2020 plans to resume Brussels – Miami service, previously scheduled until late-August 2019. From 04APR20, Boeing 787-8 to operate this route twice weekly.
TB251 BRU1000 – 1420MIA 787 6
TB251 BRU1355 – 1815MIA 787 2
TB252 MIA1540 – 0705+1BRU 787 6
TB252 MIA1935 – 1100+1BRU 787 2
TUI Belgium resumes Miami service from April 2020
