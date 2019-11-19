Thai AirAsia in the first quarter of 2020 plans to resume Utapao – Macau route, previously served until August 2019. The airline plans to operate this route 3 times weekly, effective from 13JAN20.
FD707 UTP1410 – 1750MFM 320 135
FD708 MFM1820 – 2015UTP 320 135
Thai AirAsia resumes Utapao – Macau from Jan 2020
