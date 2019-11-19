Thai AirAsia resumes Utapao – Macau from Jan 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Thai AirAsia in the first quarter of 2020 plans to resume Utapao – Macau route, previously served until August 2019. The airline plans to operate this route 3 times weekly, effective from 13JAN20.

FD707 UTP1410 – 1750MFM 320 135
FD708 MFM1820 – 2015UTP 320 135

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.