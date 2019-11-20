AerLingus in summer 2020 season is expanding Dublin – Miami route, reflected in recent schedule update. From 29MAR20, the airline will operate 3 weekly flights for entire summer season, compared to April only in 2019.
EI141 DUB1530 – 1945MIA 332 367
EI140 MIA2140 – 1120+1DUB 332 367
AerLingus expands Miami service in S20
Posted
AerLingus in summer 2020 season is expanding Dublin – Miami route, reflected in recent schedule update. From 29MAR20, the airline will operate 3 weekly flights for entire summer season, compared to April only in 2019.