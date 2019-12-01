Air Europa adds new Ibiza routes in 1H20

By Jim Liu

Air Europa in the first half of 2020 plans new routes from Ibiza, operating on limited-time basis. Planned new routes include the following.

Ibiza – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 15FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly 737-800
Ibiza – Malaga 12FEB20 – 13MAY20 1 weekly 737-800
Ibiza – Santiago de Compostela 20FEB20 – 14MAY20 1 weekly 737-800
Ibiza – Seville 12FEB20 – 13MAY20 1 weekly 737-800