Loong Air from January 2020 plans to offer new route to Central Asia, with Airbus A320 aircraft scheduled on Chengdu – Tashkent route. From 10JAN20, this route will be served 3 times weekly.
GJ8791 CTU1510 – 1810TAS 320 135
GJ8792 TAS1940 – 0350+1CTU 320 135
Loong Air schedules Chengdu – Tashkent service in 1Q20
