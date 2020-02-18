Qantas adds extra Honolulu service in March 2020

Qantas Airways during the month of March 2020 is adding extra Sydney – Honolulu service, where extra flights will see Boeing 747-400 operating, instead of A330. Additional service to be served as QF103/104.



QF103/104 operational days

03MAR20 – 05MAR20 Day 24

09MAR20 – 12MAR20 Day 14

14MAR20 – 21MAR20 Day 246

24MAR20 Day 2



QF003/004 will also see additional service on Sundays on 15MAR20 and 22MAR20, operated by 747-400.