Qantas adds extra Honolulu service in March 2020

Qantas Airways during the month of March 2020 is adding extra Sydney – Honolulu service, where extra flights will see Boeing 747-400 operating, instead of A330. Additional service to be served as QF103/104.
QF103/104 operational days
03MAR20 – 05MAR20 Day 24
09MAR20 – 12MAR20 Day 14
14MAR20 – 21MAR20 Day 246
24MAR20 Day 2
QF003/004 will also see additional service on Sundays on 15MAR20 and 22MAR20, operated by 747-400.
