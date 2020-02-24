Air Busan last week filed additional service changes for Asia, now covers service to Vietnam, Taiwan and Guam. As of 21FEB20, planned adjustment for February and March 2020 as follows.
Busan – Da Nang 27FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Busan – Guam 28FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Busan – Kaohsiung 25FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Except Selected dates in March)
Busan – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 2 daily to
16FEB20 – 24FEB20 1 daily
25FEB20 – 14MAR20 Cancelled
15MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily
Daegu – Taipei Taoyuan 23FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled
Seoul Incheon – Kaohsiung 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
Air Busan extends Feb/Mar 2020 Asia service adjustment as of 21FEB20
Posted
Air Busan last week filed additional service changes for Asia, now covers service to Vietnam, Taiwan and Guam. As of 21FEB20, planned adjustment for February and March 2020 as follows.