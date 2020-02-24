Air Busan extends Feb/Mar 2020 Asia service adjustment as of 21FEB20

Air Busan last week filed additional service changes for Asia, now covers service to Vietnam, Taiwan and Guam. As of 21FEB20, planned adjustment for February and March 2020 as follows.



Busan – Da Nang 27FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Busan – Guam 28FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Busan – Kaohsiung 25FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Except Selected dates in March)

Busan – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 2 daily to

16FEB20 – 24FEB20 1 daily

25FEB20 – 14MAR20 Cancelled

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily



Daegu – Taipei Taoyuan 23FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Kaohsiung 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled