Eastar Jet Feb/Mar 2020 Asia service adjustment as of 24FEB20

Eastar Jet up to Monday (24FEB20) filed additional service changes for Asia, for February and March 2020. Additional service adjustment as follows. This list only covers additional changes filed between 17FEB20 and 24FEB20.



Busan – Bangkok 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Busan – Kota Kinabalu 24FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Busan – Taipei Taoyuan 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

Cheongju – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 7 weekly to

16FEB20 – 24FEB20 3 weekly

25FEB20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Jeju – Taipei Taoyuan 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 24FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 16 to 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Da Nang Reduce from 3 daily to

13FEB20 – 15FEB20 2 daily

16FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Kota Kinabalu Reduce from 9 weekly to

25FEB20 – 01MAR20 2 weekly

02MAR20 – 15MAR20 Cancelled

16MAR20 – 19MAR20 7 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled